Sebastien Heintz, owner of Zenith Aircraft is producing “Kids Can Build” workshops on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the 15th annual U.S. Sport Aviation Expo. This new program is for middle to high school students, ages 12-17. A special venue has been created for these and other workshops called "Maintenance Matters Workshops Pavilion."
The program details
Exciting one-hour builder sessions with groups of seven to eight students who will work together to create there very own aluminum 3-ring binder using techniques, tools and skills common to those required and employed in real life for the construction of aircraft. This will be an introductory experience utilizing the skills and tools use in the airframe, powerplant and manufacture of aircraft and other equipment in the aviation industry.
Four, one-hour sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Sebastien Heintz, along with members of the local EAA Chapter 1240, will serve as mentors and one-on-one guides and will be instructing the students. EAA members will be adults and youth experienced in building aircraft through the EAA projects and training programs. Kids can sign up on-site at the pavilion.
For children under 12, the “Kids Can Build” Workshop will also conduct several beginning, aviation-themed stations where leaders will walk children through several aviation and aerodynamic concepts, build a small Styrofoam airplane and learn about and play with “flying” their airplane through a mock traffic pattern. The Florida Heartland 99s and Civil Air Patrol will serve as adult leaders for the under 12 group. Hours will be concurrent with the binder build groups — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sponsors for 2019 include: AeroMercado, Atkins Global, Avcon, Aviation Digest, Aviators Hot Line, Drug Free Highlands, Duke Energy, GlobalAir.com, Heacock Insurance Group, Heartland National Bank, Highlands County Tourism Development Council, Highlands Radio Group, In Flight USA, KIPLANES, Plane & Pilot Magazine, MojoGrip, Swaine and Harris, Trade-A-Plane, Tradewinds Power Corp, Rapid Systems, RotorDrone, Visit Sebring, World Directory of Light Aviation, World Fuel Services
U.S. Sport Aviation Expo
The 15th annual Sport Aviation Expo features sport and light sport aircraft, and includes conventional aircraft, kit planes, powered parachutes, trikes, gyros, amphibians, drones and innovative designs such as electrically powered aircraft — over 150 aircraft on display. WINGS classes, workshops, forums and panel discussions about anything and everything aviation, including drones, are offered every year. The event is the place to try, fly, and buy sport aircraft. To learn more, visit www.sportaviationexpo.com, twitter.com/USAviationExpo, facebook.com/SportAviationExpo/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.