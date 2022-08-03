ENGLEWOOD — Hundreds of children are expected to pick up new shoes, socks and underwear Saturday at the Kids' Needs giveaway in Englewood. 

Families can stop at the drive-through Back to School Bash sponsored by the Englewood YMCA at SKY Academy from 9 a.m. to noon for school supplies. Kids' Needs will also be giving away bags of toiletries. Students are then invited over to pick out shoes, underwear and socks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kids Needs, 200 South Indiana Ave., in Englewood. 


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

