CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, is now hosting free Play in the Park Day for kids the first Sunday of every month, with May 5 the first of its kind. Kids and their family members or caregivers join in on the fun featuring running of the bases, kickball and wiffle ball games throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
-
74°
-
Venice, FL (34285)
Today
Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 88F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 9, 2019 @ 1:10 am
- Full Forecast
-
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.