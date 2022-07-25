BALTIMORE — Though not surprising, Monday’s news provided a sense of finality for two key Rays veterans: centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino will miss the rest of the season due to upcoming surgeries.

Kiermaier will have surgery Aug. 3 to clean up the labrum in his left hip, and the degree of repair needed will determine if he will be ready to start next season.


