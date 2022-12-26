King Plastic donates to Habitat for Humanity
Charlie King and Jeff King of King Plastic with Christina McCauley, CEO Habitat South Sarasota. 
 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — For the second year, King Plastic Corp., a leading manufacturer of polymer sheets, slabs and massive shapes, has partnered with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County to build a home in North Port, according to a recent news release.

"We are thrilled to continue King Plastic’s support of Habitat’s mission of providing affordable housing to families in our community that are in need," King Plastic Corp. President Jeff King stated in the release.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments