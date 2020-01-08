King's Brass coming to Englewood

The Kings’ Brass will perform at Englewood United Methodist Church.

 PHOTO BY MICHAEL KLODARIS

Englewood United Methodist Church’s annual Music Ministry Concert Series presents Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Spirits are lifted in praise by these professional musicians from across the country who present a diverse repertoire, ranging from classical and hymn favorites through jazz spirituals and patriotic marches.

Their three trumpets, three trombones, tuba, percussion and keyboards blend with high energy and a contemporary flair that creates an innovative experience for all generations. Secular and sacred music critics alike applaud their concerts as unforgettable. See KingsBrass.org for more information.

Purchase the $10 tickets online at EnglewoodUMC.net; in the church office weekdays; in the Church Fellowship Hall after Sunday worship services; or at the door.

Children and students with a paying adult will be admitted free.

For information, call 941-474-5588.

