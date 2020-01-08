Englewood United Methodist Church’s annual Music Ministry Concert Series presents Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Spirits are lifted in praise by these professional musicians from across the country who present a diverse repertoire, ranging from classical and hymn favorites through jazz spirituals and patriotic marches.
Their three trumpets, three trombones, tuba, percussion and keyboards blend with high energy and a contemporary flair that creates an innovative experience for all generations. Secular and sacred music critics alike applaud their concerts as unforgettable. See KingsBrass.org for more information.
Purchase the $10 tickets online at EnglewoodUMC.net; in the church office weekdays; in the Church Fellowship Hall after Sunday worship services; or at the door.
Children and students with a paying adult will be admitted free.
For information, call 941-474-5588.
