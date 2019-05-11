Kitten shower planned
The Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, will host a kitten shower from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 18. It’s kitten season and the AWL is preparing for numerous little furry critters. Donations and supplies will be accepted such as blankets and beds, toys, kitten food and formula as well as cash donations. Stop by and enjoy snacks and raffles. For more information, go to https://www.awl shelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
It’s all about the lime
The 7th Annual Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, May 11, at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Food, fun, music, dancing, vendors, shopping and dining. Entertainment by John Patti, Sunny Jim White, Ragady Lapsey, Face Painting, Jeff the Juggler, and a special performance by The Hot Flashz Dancers. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558/.
Babcock Ranch Discovery Center offers welcome receptions, extended hours
Come learn more about Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31, during extended hours at the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall on Thursday evenings in May. Welcome Receptions hosted by Babcock Ranch’s Town Ambassadors are scheduled May 16, May 23 and May 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music and light refreshments, map out a route with a Town Ambassador, then visit a selection of fully furnished models. Visitors can also register for a chance to win a Florida Weekend Staycation. Visit https://bit.ly/307Cnd1 for more information and to register for the reception of your choice.
Fourth Friday free movie
Everyone is invited to attend this month’s 4th Friday Free Movie, “10,000 Black Men Named George.” Movie time is 1 p.m., May 24, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. This 2002 film is based on a true event which took place during the early years of the 20th Century. Nearly all the men employed as porters for the Pullman Rail Company were African-Americans, working under substandard conditions and earning one-third as much as white employees. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy-Punta Gorda. Moviegoers are encouraged to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
Peace River Audubon Society to meet
Peace River Audubon Society will meet May 16 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, for an evening of videos and slide presentations by its members. Everyone is invited to bring their best slide show or homemade video to share with others. The public is also invited to participate and show their great images. Limit presentations to around 5 minutes in length and that the subject matter be related to birds or nature in general. If you plan to participate, email Mike at mikekrzyz007@gmail.com. All are welcome for light refreshments at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program and election of officers at 7 p.m.
Mental Health Walk
Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month at the mental health walk schedule from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 18 at Laishley Park. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to this pet-friendly/kid-friendly event. There will be a brief program before the scenic 1-mile walk through the Harborwalk. Free refreshments and snacks, community information tables, live music and raffle prizes. No registration is needed. For more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on June 8. Registration fee of $75 includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
Chess tournament planned
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, will host a chess tournament from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 19. Entry fee is $10. Registration deadline is May 18. This is an unrated five-game Swiss System tournament for all age and skill levels. Beginners section will utilize 40-minute running time for the group. Advanced section will utilize individual timers set at 25 minute and 5 second increments. Top three finishers in each section receive prizes and all participants receive free snacks and lunch.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Meet Adriana Quinones, Executive Director of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. After years of quietly growing, and with the help of donors and innumerable volunteers, the community now boasts its own botanical garden on the Peace River. Hear Quinones share where the garden came from and about future goals for this community treasure. The program begins at 2 p.m. on May 21. For more information, call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
A Comedy Competition
Fifty-six stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. Twelve contestants will perform five minutes each night: May 14, June 4, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand-up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Free hibiscus show and plant sale
Harry Goulding Chapter of American Hibiscus Society invites the public to its annual hibiscus show and plant sale on Sunday, May 12, at Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Hibiscus blooms will be judged from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., blooms displayed for public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A hibiscus plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public may bring blooms to be judged in morning. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-9501.
Watercolor exhibit planned
The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society will present a watercolor exhibit in Goff Gallery from now through June 7 at the Visual Arts Center, located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Florida West Coast Car Club show
The Florida West Coast Car Club will be hosting a family-fun filled event. Car show. Door prizes. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at Village Place Health & Rehab Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8-18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 through June 7; middle school session runs June 10 through June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 through June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15 is $130, and after May 16 it is $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Certified instructors, junior instructors, and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport trained and certified, licensed and insured. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact the membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today’s youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 21. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church and Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Repticon’s ReptiDay planned
ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. This family-oriented, fun-filled event on May 18, offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently throughout the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. This event, held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds — Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will offer great family entertainment which is suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Hemingway’s Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.