By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Kiwanis Club is back in Sebring, and has been meeting for two months.
Members have already put together events to help area children, starting with a dental hygiene seminar just before 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at Circle Theatre, and will have a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 2 at First Baptist Church of Sebring, to coincide with the annual Fine Arts Festival.
Jennifer Lewis-Gravelle, who has helped re-organize the club, said they will also have the annual golf tournament again, Feb. 8, 2020, at Golf Hammock.
Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children, one community at a time. The local clubs stopped meeting for a lack of activity and a drop in membership.
Joe Meyer of the Sarasota area said he works to build and rebuild Kiwanis clubs. He said he lives closer to Arcadia than Sarasota and found himself visiting Sebring often, but not finding Kiwanis clubs.
He found a lot of people who had been attending the local clubs had participated in high school, through Key Club.
Many of those members, after going to college, had come back to Highlands County, Meyer said, because they love the community.
Building on that civic spirit, he said, has allowed the club to flourish again, through partnerships with local child and youth enrichment organizations, such as the Champion for Children Foundation.
Lewis-Gravelle said the group has 30-40 people now, with a dozen or more at each meeting, but the meetings aren’t the focus.
Volunteering and doing things for children is the focus, she said.
“We’ll take volunteers any day,” Lewis-Gravelle said.
“There’s no point in having a club to have lunch,” she adds “I can have lunch with my friends.”
Kiwanis meets twice a month in the morning — at 7:15 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays at Dee’s Restaurant — and 5:30 p.m. on each second Thursday at Golf Hammock Country Club.
People who are ready to volunteer and want to join can contact Lewis-Gravelle at 863-368-0938.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.