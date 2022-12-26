NORTH PORT — It was no surprise that children in North Port would need toys for Christmas after Hurricane Ian, but the requests kept coming well after the Kiwanis Club of North Port’s deadline.

“We had a mom of four explain she couldn’t ask for toys until she could get a rental home in North Port,” said Chris Street, Kiwanis Club of North Port secretary. “We gave bags of toys to families who only have half of their living room that’s usable.”


