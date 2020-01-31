VNknight012920

SHERIFF TOM KNIGHT

Knight to serve as special adviser to Barancik group

SARASOTA — The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announced today the election of Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight to serve as a special adviser to its Board of Directors.

“Few are as in tune with the emerging humanitarian needs of our community than Sheriff Knight,” said Teri A. Hansen, president and CEO of Barancik Foundation in a news release. “His counsel and insight will help our efforts to respond to systemic issues in our region.”

Knight is the 10th sheriff of Sarasota County, serving since January 6, 2009. He and his wife, Tracy, live in Venice and have two adult daughters.

The Barancik Foundation was established in 2014 as a private, family philanthropic organization creating initiatives and awarding grants in Sarasota and beyond in the areas of education, humanitarian causes, arts and culture, the environment and medical research.

