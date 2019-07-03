Knights of Columbus donates to church food pantry

PHOTO COURTESY OF JIM PALERMO

Mike O’Brien, Dennis Tuszynski and Charles Dawson, members of Knights of Columbus Council #9924, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, load food collection items for the Diocese of Venice food pantry.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JIM PALERMO
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments