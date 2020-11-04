As the Venice Police Department opened its new headquarters, its officers were celebrated by the Knights of Columbus.
“The Knights of Columbus were honored by attending the opening and having lunch served and gifts awarded,” the Knights said in a news release.
Six officers were lauded for saving lives in the Venice area, including:
• Officer Keith Silvo (two lives)
• Officer Victor Montanez
• Officer Nicholas Hertel
• Officer Steven Short
• Officer Rhett Dinka
• Detective Sgt. Sean Hammett
Among the Knights of Columbus attending were groups from Venice and the North Port area.
It included:
• Venice Council No. 9924
• Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Venice
• Venice Council No. 7052
• Epiphany Church, Venice
• North Port Council No. 7797
• San Pedro Church, North Port
“Thank you everyone in making this a special day,” the group said.
