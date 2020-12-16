COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Knights of Columbus Council 7672 and the St. Francis of Assisi Women’s Guild joined their efforts to address the challenges of children in the Englewood community recently.
The local Knights’ current efforts are focused on providing children’s school supplies and their Coats for Kids project for students at Englewood and Vineland elementary schools. You can imagine the need is even more urgent during this pandemic. Many children in these schools cannot afford to purchase simple school supplies that are needed to complete their daily assignments.
The Knights and the Women’s Guild, both based at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Grove City, jointly stepped up to meet this challenge. Through the generous donations of St. Francis of Assisi parish members and the meticulous efforts of Sir Knight Joseph Pizzuto, more than 90 Hanes zippered, hooded sweatshirts were delivered to each school, just in time to chase away the cold snap.
Also, more $500 worth of children’s school supplies has been delivered to each school during the past few weeks. Additional school supplies are destined for delivery early in 2021.
A blanket for Dana
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice, who held their annual Wine Tasting Scholarship fundraiser recently at Rumours, the new wine bar at Englewood’s Lemon Bay Shopping Center, presented a thank-you gift to Dana Kuhn, owner of the establishment, a beautiful crocheted blanket.
The blanket was crocheted by BPWEV member Madeline Salerno, who also crocheted a blanket for the fundraiser. Kuhn had set her heart on winning that blanket but wasn’t the lucky one that evening. She now is the lucky owner of another crochet blanket. BPWEV thanked the owner, who spent a lot of her time and efforts to make the wine tasting a success.
BPWEV meets every third Tuesday of each month at the Plantation Golf and Country Club. The public is invited to all meetings. The mission of BPWEV is “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.” For more information, visit www.bpwev.org.
