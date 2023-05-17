Know how to disinfect groundwater May 17, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boil:• Run water from faucets for several seconds to flush any sediment or other contaminants from the plumbing.• Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute. • Boiling will kill most types of disease-causing organisms.• If water is cloudy, filter it through clean cloths.• Allow water to cool before consumption or use for food preparation.Household bleach:• Add eight drops of regular, unscented, liquid household bleach to each gallon of water.• Bleach will kill some disease-causing organisms.• Stir mixture well and let it stand for 30 minutes before consumption.Tincture of iodine:• Using common household iodine from a medicine cabinet or first-aid kit, add five drops of 2 percent U.S. Pharmacopoeia to each quart of clear water.• For cloudy water, add 10 drops and let the solution stand for at least 30 minutes.Chlorine/iodine tablets:• These tablets containing the necessary dosage for drinking water disinfection are available in drug and sporting goods stores.• Follow instructions provided.• If no instructions exist, use one chlorine/iodine tablet for each quart of water.— Source: U.S. Environmental Protection AgencySubscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Let the news come to you Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, e-edition, obituaries, boating, entertainment and more. Explore newsletters
