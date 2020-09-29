Since a Week 1 loss, the Venice High football team has been rolling through its competition.
The Indians have hardly been tested, outscoring their opponents, 145-13, through the past three wins.
Though a Week 3 matchup at the Ram Bowl was supposed to be a challenge for Venice (3-1), it proved to be little more than a tune-up as the Indians grabbed an early lead and didn’t look back. This week shouldn’t prove to be any more difficult with Sarasota coming to Powell-Davis Stadium.
While Sarasota has proved to be a respectable team in 2020, the Sailors are fresh off a 38-0 loss to Port Charlotte and have also lost to Charlotte this year.
Using a run-first approach through dual-threat quarterback Dom Bennett, Sarasota (2-2) has found some success — putting up 38 points on North Port and 42 against Hollins. However, the Sailors have had few other answers when teams shut down Bennett.
That might prove to be difficult when the Sailors face an Indians defense that’s allowed just two touchdowns since Week 1.
The defense has taken another step this year due to some key additions to the front seven players. Sophomores such as Damon Wilson Jr. and Trenton Kintigh have bolstered the defensive line. Linebackers such as Desavion Cassaway, Logan Ballard and Martin Ramos have elevated their play, and the secondary, with D-I potential like Chuck Brantley, Steffan Johnson and Elliot Washington, was already loaded with talent.
The offense has been nearly as good for the Indians.
With Colin Blazek under center Venice has spread the ball around — involving Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston, Weston Wolff and Steffan Johnson in the passing attack. The rushing game has been headed by Da’Marion Escort, Dylan Turner and Johnson.
But while it’s clear to see which players the Indians will lean on going forward, it remains to be seen what Venice is capable of in 2020. Aside from a loss to IMG Academy — the No. 1 team in the nation — the Indians have handled their opponents with ease.
Though this week’s game might not help clear that up much more, games with Lakeland on Oct. 9 and Manatee on Oct. 30 should help with that.
Players to watch: Colin Blazek, Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston, Da’Marion Escort, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Damon Wilson Jr., Wesley Piggins, Trenton Kintigh, Logan Ballard, Chuck Brantley, Steffan Johnson, Elliot Washington, Weston Wolff.
Last Meeting: 42-7 Venice win on Sept. 27, 2019.
Prediction: 45-10 Venice.
Charlotte (4-0) at Fort Myers (1-1), 7 p.m.
An annual rivalry game, the Tarpons will travel down to play the Green Wave this Friday after winning last year’s matchup 42-14.
Coming off a 9-3 season in 2019, Fort Myers has split its two games so far this year — a 16-point loss to North Fort Myers and a 15-point win over South Fort Myers.
The Tarpons, on the other hand, have answered every challenge they’ve faced. Led by the rushing attack of John Busha (376 rushing yards, 7 TDs) and Isaac White (229 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and a strong defense, Charlotte has been able to take control.
Players to watch: John Busha, Ethan Redden, Keon Jones, Nelson Daniels, Isaac White, Niqueu Graham, Justus Pagan, Cael Newton, Tai’Viahn Kelly.
Last Meeting: 42-14 Charlotte win on Aug. 30, 2019.
Prediction: Charlotte 35-17.
Southeast (1-1) at Port Charlotte (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Pirates responded well after a 43-7 loss at the hands of Palmetto in Week 3 with a 38-0 blowout win over Sarasota.
However, it might be tougher to put up close to 40 points this week.
They’ll be matched up against a Southeast defense that’s been tough to score against this year. Though it’s been just two games, the Seminoles have allowed 15 games through two seasons — in a 7-5 loss to Riverview and a 56-8 win over Bayshore.
Players to watch: Logan Rogers, Jakeemis Pelham, Solomon Luther, Alex Perry, Okten Logue, Charlie Vanamburg, Abel Marquez Jr.
Last Meeting: 22-21 Port Charlotte win on Sept. 27, 2019.
Prediction: 28-21 Port Charlotte.
St. John Neumann (2-0) at Lemon Bay (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
A year after getting out to a sluggish 0-7 start, the Manta Rays look like a new team — scoring at least 27 points in each of their first three games.
The passing game of Austin Andrle and the addition of speedy players such as Jason Hogan, Aaron Pasick and Jacob Sekach has given Lemon Bay the ability to break off big plays, and the Mantas have taken advantage.
They should be in for one of their better tests of the season as they host a St. John Neumann team that went 8-3 in 2019 and is already off to a 2-0 start.
Players to watch: Austin Andrle, Jason Hogan, Jacob Sekach, Aaron Pasick, Henry Schouten.
Last Meeting: 20-14 St. John Neumann win on Sept. 27, 2019.
Prediction: Lemon Bay 28-24.
DeSoto County (0-3) at Lake Gibson (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
A week after taking a 43-0 loss to Clewiston, it won’t get much easier for DeSoto County.
Lake Gibson has gotten off to a hot start to the season — winning 82-0 over Haines City and 34-6 over Auburndale before losing to Lakeland 23-22.
Lake Gibson has been largely led by the running game of Jaylon Glover, a junior who has already run for 460 yards and 5 TDs through three games.
The Bulldogs, however, have struggled to find much success on offense with two shutouts through their 0-3 start.
Players to watch: Lane Fullerton, Andy Garibay, Keimar Richardson.
Last Meeting: N/A.
Prediction: Lake Gibson 55-7.
