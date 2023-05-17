Don't eat food from damaged cans

Don’t eat food from dented, bulging or leaking tin cans. Seams on these cans may have been weakened or their seals broken, causing contamination or spoilage.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

After a storm, don’t risk losing your health to contaminated or spoiled food.

The following foods are safe if you wash and sanitize their containers before use. Also wash, sanitize and peel fruit or vegetables before eating or cooking.


   
