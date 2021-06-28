The board of directors of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County recently voted to retain Lisa Krouse as the interim CEO when current interim CEO Dave Bullock steps down.
Today, June 30, will be Bullock's last day, and Krouse will officially start Thursday.
"The EDC's sole focus is to help grow and diversify the economy of Sarasota County," Bullock said. "It's been humbling to serve the past year and half, knowing almost 1,500 businesses were helped and thousands of local workers kept their jobs due in part to the work done at the EDC. I know the community is appreciative of these efforts."
Krouse recently retired as executive vice president and chief administrative officer at FCCI Insurance Group and still serves on that board.
She was also named incoming chair of the EDC's board of directors. Rather than do that, she has resigned from the EDC board and moved into the interim CEO role as she has been working closely with Bullock.
"We will be focused on the strategic direction and future of the EDC, working with our board, community stakeholders and diverse business community," Krouse said. "There have been many local leaders who have made a major investment in the EDC, and we want to see that this important work continues."
Krouse said she will immediately convene an expanded transition team tasked with establishing the strategic plan for the EDC. "I appreciate the commitment the board has extended to this organization, and I am looking forward to their help in facilitating a successful transition."
"We're fortunate that someone as capable as Lisa Krouse is willing to step up at this important moment for the EDC," board chairman Charlie Murphy said. "We'll need a steady hand for the changes moving forward and she offers just that."
Krouse said she will stay on as long as needed to support the board and the EDC's function.
Hunter celebrates 10 years at Englewood Bank
Business development officer Kerry Hunter is celebrating 10 years at Englewood Bank & Trust. An experienced member of the bank’s Trust and Investment Management Services team, Hunter is responsible for developing new client relationships, assisting clients with living trusts, IRA rollovers, investment management, and charitable giving strategies.
Hunter presents free seminars on a regular basis, addressing a variety of topics related to estate and investment planning. She also offers complimentary one-on-one document reviews.
“Kerry is a vital member of our team,” said Executive Vice President Lory Weisensee, who manages the Trust and Investment Management Services division. “Her knowledge, skill, and commitment are unsurpassed. She has helped countless clients establish and achieve their financial goals for themselves and their heirs ”
Hunter earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, in 2002,and graduated from the Florida Bankers Association Trust & Wealth Management School in 2018. Kerry served as an assistant vice president and branch manager for a Sarasota bank from 2003 to 2006, then joined Englewood Bank & Trust as a Retail Banking Officer at the bank’s Boca Grande office.
She left the bank in 2011 and spent a couple of years in property management and real estate at a firm in Costa Rica before returning to the bank and joining Trust and Investment Services in 2014. She has held Life, Health, and Variable Annuity Licenses in Florida and graduated from the Englewood Chamber of Commerce Leadership Englewood program in 2017.
Well known for her active, volunteer spirit, Hunter served as treasurer and two-term president of the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce and treasurer of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce. She has chaired the Boca Grande Chamber’s Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament, the Boca Grande Christmas Walk, and the Englewood Bank & Trust United Way Committee.
Hunter and her husband of 21 years, Tim, have a 5-year-old son named AJ who is starting kindergarten this fall. They have lived in the Venice area since 2003. She may be reached at 941-473-3629 or khunter@ebtfl.com.
Scholarships, new members for Business and Professional Women
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice inducted three new members at their latest meeting, Beverly Day, Susan Kelly and Linda Zeck.
The group also awarded four Adult Learner Scholarships this year. Elizabeth Soto, one of the recipients, is pursuing a master’s degree in social psychology and is attending Walden University in an on-line program. The other Christine Davis Adult Learner Scholarships will be presented to recipients in July.
BPWEV meets every third Tuesday of each month at Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd, Venice. The public is invited to all meetings. Visit www.bpwev.org for more information. This organization believes in Women Helping Women, offers Adult Learner Scholarships to Women residing in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, and supports many local agencies who are helping families and children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.