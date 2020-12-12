GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask made history Saturday night.
Trask passed Danny Wuerffel for the most single-season touchdown passes in UF history. His 40th score of the season came in the third quarter against LSU, with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney. It was his second touchdown pass of the evening and moved him past Wuerffel, who set the record with 39 during his Heisman Trophy and national championship run in 1996. That figure doesn’t include Wuerffel’s three scores during that season’s Sugar Bowl.
Trask entered Saturday’s senior night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with eight more passing touchdowns than anyone else in the country; UCF’s Dillon Gabriel is second with 30.
Only four players in SEC history have passed for more touchdowns in a single season than Trask: LSU’s Joe Burrow (60 in 2019), Missouri’s Drew Lock (44 in 2017), Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (43 in 2018) and Kentucky’s Andre Woodson (40 in 2007).
Trask, a Texas native, remains one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. If he wins that — finalists will be announced on the Monday after the SEC championship — he’d join Steve Spurrier, Wuerffel and Tim Tebow as the only winners in Gators history.
Trask entered the LSU game on track to set other program records, too. His 360.3 passing yards per game would top UF’s current record (Rex Grossman’s 354.2 in 2001). Trask’s passing efficiency (193.11) is almost 15 points higher than what Danny Wuerffel posted in 1995.
Trask tied Wuerffel’s touchdown mark in the first half with a 19-yard pass to Jacob Copeland. It was part of a mixed night for Trask.
He entered with only three interceptions all season but threw a pair of them in the first half against LSU, including a 68-yard pick-six. He also lost a fumble that resulted in an LSU field goal on the final play of the half. Trask also rushed for two touchdowns, as of late in the third quarter.
