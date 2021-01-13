SARASOTA — La Musica International Chamber Music Festival announced the hiring of Joan L. Sussman as executive director.
Sussman is an arts marketing professional with multi-discipline experience, extensive knowledge of the performing arts and a successful fundraising record.
“Our friends at The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center recommended we speak with Joan Sussman,” La Musica board president Sally Faron said. “WuHan and David Finckel have worked with her for many years in their annual residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in upper New York state. Bruno Giuranna, Derek Han and I find Joan’s abilities and experience in the performing arts fit our needs perfectly and we welcome her with great pleasure.”
“La Musica is a little gem in the crown of Sarasota’s performing arts,” Sussman said. “The annual festival offers opportunities to learn about and enjoy chamber music, which makes these programs accessible for everyone. It’s energizing to work with these fine musicians and with this talented and dedicated board.
“I want to especially recognize our documentary series, La Musica at Home, because it’s an example of an idea generated and executed by board members. The videos are remarkable and for many it’s a gateway into the upcoming season. We’re thrilled with the response.”
Most recently Sussman was house manager for Opera Saratoga and The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. She was the vice president of marketing for Orlando Ballet, vice president of marketing and public relations for Charlotte Symphony, director of marketing for The Phoenix Symphony and director of marketing and public relations for New Haven Symphony Orchestra. She has been a guest lecturer at New York University, Hunter College and Marymount College.
La Musica’s 35th festival season will take place in April. For more information, visit LaMusicaFestival.org.
