Do you remember the sea breeze blowing through your hair and relish a fun day on the water knowing that you were challenging the elements?
Is sailing in your soul?
You can do it again no matter the age. The Venice Women’s Sailing Squadron is holding its first ever open house on April 1, to reintroduce women sailors to the love of sailing and racing.
This event is designed for women who used to sail and would like to entertain the idea of getting back into the sport. The sailors of the VWSS are focused on sail racing and having fun once a week. They sail in Sunfish boats which are 14-foot dinghies.
This boat has a very flat, board-like hull that carries a single lateen sail and is sailed solo. The lateen sail design has simple, two-line rigging that makes the Sunfish simple to learn how to rig and sail. The Sunfish is a very stable boat that has a foot-well that allows for comfortable sailing.
At the open house, the sailors of the VWSS will have two boats in the water for demonstration purposes and will also have boats on shore so you can check out the rigging process and size of the boat. If you’ve ever thought about getting back into sailing, stop by for a visit at Higel Marine Park, 1330 Tarpon Drive, between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, April 1, to check out the possibilities. Snowbirds are also welcome.
The VWSS was established in 1976 and women have been learning to sail and race weekly on Roberts Bay in Venice since that year. It is a known fact that racing makes you a better sailor and we will teach you how to race. The sailors of the Bitter Ends (the club’s nickname) range in age from the early 50s to 90s, with our oldest active sailor being 83. You are never too old to come back if you still have a love of the water and sailing.
The Bitter Ends would love to meet members of the community who want to learn about the group and the sailing opportunities that exist for women.
Editors note: Be sure to visit the website before April 1 as this event may be cancelled or postponed, depending on the status of COVID-19.
For additional information, email vwss.captain@gmail.com. You can also check out the website (bitterendsvenice.com), where you can see all the exciting activities the group shares throughout the year.
