Volunteers and staff with All Rainbow and Allied Youth pose for a photo at a recent car wash event. ARAY was one of 130 organizations that received a donation from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation this week.
Born This Way, named after one of the singer’s most well-known songs, aims to support programs that benefit the mental health of young people.
Hal Trejo, ARAY’s board president, said the organization was thrilled to be part of this donation program.
“It’s huge for us,” Trejo said.
ARAY was founded in 2017. Trejo, who uses they/them pronouns, said that they and other founding members wanted to create a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ youth in Charlotte County.
“I grew up in this community,” Trejo said.
Trejo said the older population in Charlotte County often meant less of an emphasis on programs for young students. For gay and transgender youth, this was often compounded by experiences of family rejection and homelessness.
“Once I got a little bit older, I realized that I couldn’t let this happen in my community,” Trejo said.
While Trejo notes ARAY is relatively small as an organization, they added that its small size has allowed members to remain responsive and focused to those that seek out their help.
One of ARAY’s primary programs is their weekly drop-in sessions. Every Wednesday, youth 20 and under can meet with staff — either virtually or in-person — to get connected with community resources, learn about LGBTQ+ culture, or just express themselves without “fear of judgement,” according to their website.
ARAY also hosts community events and provides LGBTQ+ best practices training for local nonprofits and aid organizations, such as the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, CARE and Gulf Coast Partnership.
“We do whatever we can to make this community more inclusive,” Trejo said.
Trejo said both national and local support is appreciated in the wake of political developments in Florida. Trejo pointed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education bill — the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, in their words — as having a chilling effect on advocacy for LGBTQ+ youth in schools.
But Trejo said that support for ARAY has generally outweighed hate or disruption.
“We’ve had our challenges … but there is a need in this community,” Trejo said.
