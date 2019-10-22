The Venice girls golf team wrapped up its season on Monday in the regional tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club.
The Lady Indians finished fifth out of the 12-team field, missing out on a trip to the state tournament by 29 strokes.
Amelia Valery and Julia Lewicki led the way by shooting 17 over par, followed by Lydia Vaccaro (+18) and Elizabeth Ireland (+22).
“It wasn’t good enough to place, but it was a respectable score on a very tough course on a hot and sticky day,” Venice coach Cary Willgren said.
Venice made it to regionals after a third-place finish in its district tournament — reaching the goal the team set at the beginning of the season after coming up short in 2018.
Snyder shoots a 74 in regionals
Ben Snyder was the lone Indian on the boys golf team to advance to the regional tournament after shooting an 82 in districts.
The senior turned in an even better performance on Monday, making one of his four birdies on the 18th hole to shoot a 2-over 74.
Though Snyder’s score wasn’t among the top three individuals in his region, he was left waiting to find out his fate into Tuesday night. The new FHSAA playoff rules allow for at-large bids to be given out among each class for the top players who do not advance in their region.
As of presstime, it was uncertain if Snyder qualified to advance, but seemed unlikely according to coach Brent Pinkerton.
“Ben is an extremely focused player that is considerate of others and fun to play with,” Pinkerton said. “Ben had to overcome a slump in the middle of our season, which I believe helped him appreciate the late season success. Like all of the boys on the team he worked hard all season. We were disappointed that we didn’t advance as team through districts and that we never put a team score together that we all knew we were capable of doing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.