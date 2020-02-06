ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay defender Heather Knight picked one heck of a time to score her first goal of the season.
Locked in a 1-1 tie with Mariner, seeking the Lady Mantas first district title since 2005, Knight got a rare chance on net.
A corner kick with 25 minutes to play went long and Knight came up to play it near the left side of the net. She double clutched her leg before lofting it up and into the upper-right corner of the net for the go-ahead goal.
“I was just seeing it going over everyone and said hopefully I can get this,” Knight said. “Normally when that happens I send it way over. When I saw it hit that corner, I got the chills.”
She was also immediately mobbed by her teammates, who typically don’t show too much emotion on the field.
The goal served as the dagger needed to get over a long-awaited hump, earning them the district crown and a home regional opener on Tuesday.
“I think I woke up every hour on the hour last night,” said Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke, who spent most of the game pacing the sidelines with her arms over her head.
“I think I was more nervous coaching this game than I ever was as a player. We just have to trust their training and they did a phenomenal job. We’re super proud of them.”
With both teams fighting gusting winds, Mariner opened the scoring with Sarah Paddock beating Lemon Bay keeper Taylor Mason low in the 7th minute. The Lady Mantas haven’t trailed much this season, but didn’t dwell on the early deficit.
Just five minutes later, an aggressive offensive push by Lauren Ragazzone resulted in a free kick from about 5 yards outside the box.
Forward Zoe Melo sent in a shot, which was deflected by the keeper, but Jacoby Maldonado was there to put in the rebound for the tying goal.
Near the end of the first half, another unlikely hero made one of the more important defensive plays of the game. Mariner sent a shot on target toward the Lemon Bay net, but it was turned away right at the line by a timely kick from midfielder Kylie Robbins.
“It’s not about building around one player, it’s about building around team work,” Cooke said. “We have a system that there’s always a cover. So they’re constantly rotating and covering each other. They know where they have to be at all times.”
However, the game didn’t end without controversy.
With the Lady Mantas holding a one-goal lead, Mariner set up for one final free kick from just shy of midfield with the final seconds ticking off the clock.
The shot was initially dropped by Mason and then a scrum ensued resulting in the referee initially signaling a goal before conferring with his crew and overturning the call. The final whistle sounded after the call was announced.
“I just saw legs everywhere,” Mason said. “I said that I was gonna sacrifice my body for the ball before the game because I wanted this so bad. I dove and grabbed (the ball) and someone kicked it out of my hands. Thankfully they saw it.”
Though the Lady Mantas feel they are far from done, the win validates the progress they’ve made in the past few years with a core group of players becoming key members of a now-championship team.
The Mantas find out their first regional opponent on Sunday when the final rankings are released.
“We’ve come so far from our freshman year,” Mason said. “We weren’t good. The evolution from when we were freshmen to now is just insane.”
