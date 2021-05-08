Jeff Carter scored, Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday.
Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win and helped Pittsburgh clinch home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular-season finale.
Carter scored his 17th goal as the Penguins finished the regular season with 13 wins and points in 14 of their last 16 games. Pittsburgh also finished 22-4-2 at home, one of the best marks in the league.
Michael Houser, who grew up in northern Pittsburgh suburbs, made 22 saves for Buffalo.
RANGERS 5, BRUINS 4
At Boston, Mika Zibanejad scored two of New York’s four third-period goals and the Rangers ended their season with a victory over Boston to halt a five-game losing streak.
Alexis Lafrenière and Vitali Kravtsov also scored in a wild third when the Rangers turned a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 edge. K’Andre Miller added a goal for the Rangers, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves before leaving with an injury midway into the third. Igor Shesterkin finished up in net with seven saves.
David Pastrnak scored his 200th career goal, Brad Marchand had his team-leading 28th, and Patrice Bergeron and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Bruins.
BLUE JACKETS 5, RED WINGS 4
At Columbus, Ohio, Max Domi scored 4:39 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings in the season finale for both teams.
Matiss Kivlenieks had 33 saves for the Blue Jackets, who despite the feel-good win to end the season couldn't avoid finishing in the Central Division cellar. Columbus needed a win in regulation to finish ahead of the Red Wings.
Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson got his 15th goal of the season for the Blue Jackets, Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 18th and Max Domi also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the third time in the last 15 games.
MAPLE LEAFS 3, CANADIENS 2
At Toronto, Mitch Marner scored his 20th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up the North Division title.
William Nylander and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Jack Campbell made 21 saves. Toronto was 7-2-1 against the Canadiens in the season series as the Original Six rivals look poised to meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1979.
Toronto won its first division crown since 2000.
Nick Suzuki and Brett Kulak scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 23 shots.
ISLANDERS 5, DEVILS 1
At Uniondale, N.Y., if this was indeed the playoff-bound Islanders’ final regular-season game at Nassau Coliseum, they gave the outdated but beloved barn a worthwhile farewell.
Reversing their sluggish play from a three-game, post-clinching losing streak, the Islanders beat the Devils. The passing was crisper, there was good structure in their defensive game and they consistently got pucks deep.
And career Islander Brock Nelson, playing in his 300th consecutive game, scored twice in the second period.
The Islanders (32-17-6) still have a slim possibility of finishing third in the East Division.
CAPITALS 2, FLYERS 1
At Washington, Lars Eller tied it with 39.8 seconds left in regulation, Conor Sheary scored the overtime winner and the short-handed Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers to guarantee they'll open the playoffs at home.
Failing to win in regulation gave the East Division title to the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. The Capitals locked up the No. 2 seed in the East and home-ice advantage in the first round.
Coming back to beat the Flyers was itself quite the accomplishment given Washington’s recent run of injuries and drama surrounding key players. The Capitals dressed one skater short of the usual 18, played without four of their best players and handed the net over to the oldest goaltender to start a game in franchise history.
SENATORS 4, JETS 2
At Winnipeg, Manitoba, rookie Tim Stutzle had his first NHL hat trick to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets for their third consecutive victory.
Connor Brown scored and added two assists, Shane Pinto also had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves. The Senators improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 games.
Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots. The Jets have lost six in a row on home ice.
The Jets were coming off a 4-0 playoff-clinching victory over the Calgary Flames that snapped a seven-game skid.
