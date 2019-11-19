SEBRING — The Lake Placid Town Council has joined the ranks of those in favor of the Southwest Connector toll road proposed and approved by Florida legislators.
Last Tuesday night, the Town Council voted unanimously to support the study of the corridor and the ultimate construction of the road, which would provide a limited-access four-lane or wider toll road from the Naples area north to south Polk County, likely trying into the Polk Parkway.
Councilman Ray Royce, who serves on the Citizens Advisory Committee for the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization, said the roadway now has a state-appointed 47-member task force.
There is no route proposed as of yet. The initiative and funding for came from the Florida Legislature, not from state highway planners, as is usually the case. Royce said the road right of way could include multi-modal facilities, commuter rail and communication infrastructure.
Most opposed to it, he said, have environmental concerns. Those who spoke against the project at a Highlands County Commission meeting earlier this year pointed to the Heartland region’s unique ecosystems and species that the roadway would displace.
At that meeting in March, the Board of County Commission voted to support the search for corridors, but not necessarily the Southwest Connector or Senate Bill 7098, which created the project.
Those who spoke to the County Commission pushed for improvements to U.S. 17 and U.S. 27, but commissioners disagreed with that solution, saying those corridors don’t have any right of way left to be widened.
Royce and Lake Placid Utilities Director Joe Barber said four-lane U.S. 27 and two-lane State Road 70 may soon have greater freight traffic than either can currently handle. An “inland port” is planned for Clewiston, 45 minutes south of Lake Placid, to handle freight going in and out of Miami International Airport.
“It’s all happening at an accelerated pace,” Royce said.
Royce and members of the HRTPO have already asked the Florida Department of Transportation to expedite plans to widen and improve SR 70 as a hurricane evacuation route and for greater daily safety.
Barber told council members they may want to consider building a wastewater treatment plant south of town to handle future development that would likely come from improving SR 70.
As it stands now, Royce said, companies don’t want to move to the Lake Placid area or Bear’s Den [U.S. 27 and SR 70 junction] because of safety concerns of having their employees commuting on SR 70.
Councilwoman Debra Worley said she could recall U.S. 27 having two lanes, with “so much truck traffic, they were running over people all the time.”
Other council members asked if chambers of commerce had complained about road traffic being diverted, and Royce said, no: Primary objection was coming from environmental groups.
