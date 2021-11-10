SARASOTA -- Sarasota's waterfront in the area surrounding the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center and a proposed new and slightly larger performing arts center along U.S. 41 is about to be transformed into a beautiful green space to be known as The Bay.
The Van Wezel will remain in what will end up being a 53-acre public park.
In July, the Patterson Foundation announced its support of the project by pledging up to $4 million in matching funds for public donations to the development of Phase One of what will be a multi-year project.
Whenever such donations total $5 million, the foundation will add $1 million toward the cost of Phase One through 2023. If $20 million is reached, the Patterson will add a total of $4 million for a total of $24 million toward the cost of Phase 1 of "The Bay."
The first milestone represents the total raised from community individuals and organizations.
“From the beginning, The Bay has been built on a partnership between the community, the city and the Conservancy,” said AG Lafley, founding CEO of The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC). “Our generous donors, from major foundations like The Patterson Foundation, to private philanthropists and individual donors, are invaluable partners who help make The Bay Park a reality.”
Earlier this year, the BPC announced its 2021 Friends of The Bay campaign, an annual drive designed to encourage broad community participation in The Bay.
The Bay invites everyone in the community to give $25 or more as a Friend of The Bay. The 2020 Friends of The Bay campaign, kicked off during the Giving Challenge, attracted more than 1,300 Founding Friends, The Bay spokesman Nicole Zimmerman wrote in a press release.
Also recently launched is the Founding Business Partners Program, a program to encourage the participation of local businesses to create a fund to spearhead activation in the park, specifically to ensure that it remains open, accessible and free for everyone.
Those interested in supporting that initiative should visit:
When completed according to the master plan, the Bay will conserve a total of 53 acres of city-owned land as a public park along Sarasota Bay. Buildings on the north side of Boulevard of the Arts, west of and including the former site of GWIZ, a science museum that closed some years ago. will become part of the park.
The Sarasota Hyatt is on the south side of that portion of the boulevard.
Phase One is on track to be completed in the summer of 2022. The cost of the entire project is estimated to be $100-$150 million and will take 7-10 years to complete in some three phases.
On site is the Blue Pagoda, a welcome center for visitors and an on-site office for the Bay Park Conservancy, a 501 C 3 not-for-profit organization formed in 2019 to implement the master plan and ultimately, operate and sustain the park for the community.
For more information visit thebaysarasota.org or call 941-203-5316.
