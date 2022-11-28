Hurricane Ian Englewood debris removal

A debris removal crew works its way up State Road 776 in Englewood on Oct. 21. Collection crews in Sarasota County will get five days off next week for the Thanksgiving holiday. In Charlotte County, crews get a day and a half off.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — Residents of South Venice and the northern part of Englewood with debris from Hurricane Ian should make sure it’s all by the roadside and ready for pickup.

There’s a deadline: Dec. 4


Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments