ENGLEWOOD — Residents of South Venice and the northern part of Englewood with debris from Hurricane Ian should make sure it’s all by the roadside and ready for pickup.
There’s a deadline: Dec. 4
After a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, contractors hired by Sarasota County to gather storm debris resumed operations Monday in what county officials called a final pass.
Through a news release, county official announced that residents had until midnight, Dec. 4, to place eligible storm debris by the curb for pickup by the contractors.
After that, they will use regular trash collection days to haul away remaining debris from the storm.
A drive down many streets in Englewood — like Pine Street — and you’ll still see piles of debris remain along the roadsides. But the unsightly piles may not remain much longer as Englewood and South Venice are among zones being targeted during the final pass.
According to county media relations officer Brianne Grant, the county was divided into 39 collection zones to manage the debris removal efficiently and safely.
“As these debris collection zones are reaching substantial completion, the county is developing the final plan for debris removal,” the news release stated.
Any items such as freshly cut vegetation or from a garage cleaning that were not the result of the hurricane are ineligible for collection and won’t be picked up.
Any piles of debris that were tagged by the county as being improperly prepared for collection must be remedied before the Dec. 4 deadline.
Commercial properties, commercial contractors, or commercial tree services are not permitted to place construction and demolition or vegetative hurricane debris on public rights of way for county collection or to avoid disposal fees. Instead, these entities are encouraged to work through their insurance carriers or the Small Business Administration.
Altogether, since the county began its collection effort, the contractors have picked up more than 2.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition, and household goods debris, enough to fill 795 Olympic-size swimming pools, according to the news release.
Meanwhile, across the line in Charlotte County, debris pickup continues as well, although the final sweep is still likely months away.
More than 2 million cubic yards have been collected in the two months since Hurricane Ian hit on Sept. 28.
Because of the extensive damage to property in Englewood, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and other areas, officials estimate it will take until March to get it all cleaned up.
Officials in all areas remind residents to prepare the debris properly, separating it by type and placing it in the right of way away from mailboxes, utility connections, vehicles, telephone poles, and overhanging trees or wires.
Vegetative debris, such as tree limbs and logs, don’t need to be bundled or cut into smaller pieces, officials say. It should not be bagged.
