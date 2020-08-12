BRADENTON — The special exhibition “Myakka River: A Florida Treasure,” will be ending in about a month at The Bishop Museum in Bradenton.
The exhibition showcases the black-and-white, large-format images taken by Venice-based photographer Clyde Butcher.
“Butcher, known as the Ansel Adams of Florida, is world-renowned for his amazing landscapes that showcase the beauty of some of our most wild areas,” according to a news release. “This exhibition of 30 photographs captures the spirit of the primal, exotic Myakka River region and allows visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty, complexity and diversity of this vital freshwater area where alligators, turtles and cottonmouths swim, and herons, cranes and limpkins strut through its shallows.”
It runs through Sept. 6 and is included in the price of admission.
Museum guests older than 2 are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing under new rules. The Bishop is at 201 10th St. W., in Bradenton.
At 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Butcher and The Bishop will take part in a Zoom event for “think + drink/science.” Butcher will discuss his work and a question-and-answer session from the audience will be held.
“At a time when options are limited on where we can go and what we can do, we’re pleased that The Bishop can be here to remind us of the beauty and renewal that nature offers — both through our safe, in-person special exhibition of Clyde’s work and through this special virtual program with him,” CEO Brynne Anne Besio said. “It’s such an honor and a privilege to work with Clyde to showcase the special places that Southwest Florida has to offer and to be able to share them with our guests.”
Butcher began with the images following his son’s death in 1986.
“I have always felt that the best photographs are taken in surroundings near to your heart,” Butcher said. “I had photographed the Myakka River ecosystem before my stroke in 2017, but afterward, the Myakka became a sort of sanctuary for me. Spending time and capturing its primal beauty saved my life spirit and helped heal my body.”
For more information, visit bishopscience.org.
