Just when it looked like Charlotte and Port Charlotte were going to play 60 minutes and end up with a scoreless tie, (it would have been the second of the week for the Pirates) Charlotte’s Karis Buchanan lofted a nice arching shot that managed to get over the goalkeepers’ outstretched arms and under the crossbar to give the Tarpons a 1-0 win. The winning goal came in the 56th minute.
“It could have been anyone of us. We were playing very well. He (coach Diskin) moved me up to striker and literally within minutes we had that goal and it was really exciting. I watched it the whole way and it really felt good. It was like it was in slow motion. Their keeper was having a good night so I was happy to see it go over her head,” said Buchanan.
Charlotte coach Mark Diskin said the win was a long time coming. “We haven’t beaten that team since 2013 and now we have beaten them twice this year. That is something to hold our head up high about. There is no quit in this team. In every game we’ve played this season we have played so much better in the second half.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.