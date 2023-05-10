Brush up your Shakespeare; the Bard of Avon returns to Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton stage through Sunday, May 21.
But this is not Shakespeare how you remember him. This is a comedy in which those attending will get a taste of all of Shakespeare’s plays. Even the name of the play is intended to be humorous: “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]”
Three female charismatic comics play 38 of Shakespeare’s plays in just over 90 whirlwind minutes of hilarious condensation. Physical, witty and shamelessly outrageous, it’s a cascade of joyful hijinks for those who love Shakespeare and those who don’t.
Under the direction of frequent Venice Theatre guest artist Kelly Wynn Woodland, Venice Theatre veterans Nancy Denton and Alison Guerrero-Heidman are joined by newcomer to the area, Emma Russell.
The three lead actors are supported by three standbys who are also featured on stage: Stacy Gilson, Cait Spain, and Ariella Corinne Pizarro Johnston.
Columnist Liz Smith called the parody, written in 1987 by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, “Animal House meets Masterpiece Theatre.” The new revisions to the script are by Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
After producing this hilarious comedy in 1998 and again in 2011, Venice Theatre brings back the show with revisions and more revisions that reflect current times while keeping the Shakespearean references intact.
Tickets for the play that the New York Times called “irresistible” and the Los Angeles Times raved was “wildly funny and masterful” are available online at venicetheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115.
Prices range from $15 for youth to $29 for adults. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. on the island in Venice. Its 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre is situated in the main building and opens one hour before performances.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.