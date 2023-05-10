Shakespeare

You can watch all of Shakespeare’s plays in just 90 minutes in this comical production whose name is humorous, too: “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]”

 SCREENSHOT FROM VENICE THEATRE VIDEO

Brush up your Shakespeare; the Bard of Avon returns to Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton stage through Sunday, May 21.

But this is not Shakespeare how you remember him. This is a comedy in which those attending will get a taste of all of Shakespeare’s plays. Even the name of the play is intended to be humorous: “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]”


Elizabethan Theatre like you’ve never seen! Three female charismatic comics play all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in just over ninety whirlwind minutes of hilarious condensation. Physical, witty, and shamelessly outrageous, it’s a cascade of joyful hijinks for those who love Shakespeare and those who don’t. Be warned – you might laugh so hard, it’ll hurt.
   
