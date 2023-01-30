 Skip to main content
Laundries' attorney added as a defendant in Petito case

Laundries' attorney added as a defendant in Petito case
FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is responding to a request for information for the files in the Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito murder. This information is necessary for the attorneys to move forward in a civil case filed by Gabby's parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt against Laundrie's parents Chris and Roberta. 

SARASOTA — Steven Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, is now a co-defendant in a lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, Sarasota County court records show.

A circuit judge recently ruled Bertolino, a New York attorney representing Brian Laundrie, 23, and his parents Chris and Roberta, has been added to the civil lawsuit for distress and mental anguish filed last year by Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt.


Brian's notebook

Hundreds of media outlets including Court TV showed the contents of Brian Laundrie's notebook released by the FBI where he confessed to a "mercy" killing of his girlfriend Gabby Petito before he died by suicide in 2021. 
Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie
Petito-Laundrie hearing

Gabby Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito, left, and Nichole Schmidt, center, with their attorney, Patrick Reilly, right, listen to arguments during a Sarasota County court on June 22.
Petito Monument Rocks

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito posed at Monument Rocks, Kansas during a road trip in the summer of 2021 that she took with Brian Laundrie. Sometime in August, Laundrie killed Petito by choking her to death in a camp in Wyoming. It has been a year since Petito and Laundrie were involved in a police incident in Moab, Utah.
ESgabby.jpg

Body camera footage shows Gabby Petito, 22, tells Moah Police Officers she has been hit by her Brian Laundrie but it never made it on the police report.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

