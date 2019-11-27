Laurel Civic Association reaches challenge

From left: Kirsten Fulkerson, Senior Vice President for Philanthropy at Gulf Coast Community Foundation; Michael D. Fluker, Executive Director of Laurel Civic Association; Mike Small of the William E. Schmidt Foundation and Judy Cahn, Board Chair at Gulf Coast Community Foundation celebrate the announcement of The 50-50-50 Challenge (raise $50,000 dollars in 50 days in honor of Laurel Civic’s 50th Anniversary). Laurel Civic met the match by the Nov. 5 deadline, unlocking a $50,000 match from the William E. Schmidt Foundation and a $10,000 bonus grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

LAUREL — Laurel Civic Association raised more than $50,000 to meet the terms of The 50-50-50 Challenge, a pledge made by the William E. Schmidt Foundation to match donations up to $50,000 made in 50 days to recognize the 50th anniversary of Laurel Civic Association.

By the Nov. 5 deadline, Laurel Civic Association had raised $58,191, unlocking the $50,000 from the Schmidt Foundation as well as an additional $10,000 from Gulf Coast Community Foundation for meeting the goal, according to information provided by Laurel Civic Association.

The inaugural gift of $10,000 was made by Stephen and Janine Marrone. Additional gifts were made by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, the Allen Wirtz Nobbe and Jo Bowen Nobbe Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Venice Presbyterian Church, and individual donors in the community.

“Laurel Civic has been helping families for decades,” said Michael D. Fluker, executive director. “What began as an association to help bring streetlights and city water to the community has grown into a valuable resource to help low-income families meet the challenges in their lives. This was an extraordinary opportunity to provide Laurel Civic with much-needed resources to continue to provide valuable programs to adults and children in the community. We are so grateful to everyone who committed to helping us reach our goal.”

“Gulf Coast Community Foundation has invested in Laurel Civic Association since the very first round of grants we awarded, and many of our donors also support the unique and vital work this organization does for the Laurel community,” said Mark S. Pritchett, president/CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “As we mark our own 25th anniversary this year, I can think of no better time to celebrate the impact and help further raise the trajectory of one of our longest-standing community partners.”

This year, Laurel Civic marks the 50th anniversary of its founding and the 30th anniversary of its incorporation as a not-for-profit community organization that provides services to low-income families and at-risk children through programs that educate, provide positive social interactions and lead to self-sufficiency.

Each year, Laurel Civic programs provide services to more than 1,000 adults and 500 children, generating measurable results that help empower families and youth. For more information, contact Margaret Ann Behrends at Laurel Civic, 941-483-3338 or mabehrends@laurelcivic.net.

