The state's Silver Alert program registered its 3,000th case Monday, roughly 14 years after it was first implemented.
By the next day, the program had already received its 3,001st activation. With that activation, law enforcement and the general public were again alerted to a missing elderly person hoping to return safely to their life.
As of Thursday, there are six active Silver Alert cases on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's website.
The FDLE credited the Silver Alert program with 286 successful "direct recoveries" in a recent news release.
“With the help of our Florida citizens, Silver Alerts have resulted in the safe recovery of hundreds of seniors," FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said in the release.
Silver Alerts are activated statewide at the request of local law enforcement after a person over the age of 60 with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia goes missing in a vehicle.
A Silver Alert can also be issued for younger people who lack the "capacity to consent" and law enforcement has determined that dynamic signs may be the "only possible way" to locate the missing person.
Once a Silver Alert is issued, information about the missing senior is communicated to the public through local media outlets, lottery terminals and highway message signs.
Michelle Branham, state Secretary for the Department of Elder Affairs, noted in the release that more than 500,000 Floridians live with Alzheimer's disease or related dementias.
"It is common for them to become lost or confused about their location at any stage of the disease," Branham said. "We are grateful for our law enforcement partners for their quick response in issuing Silver Alerts.”
Recovered subjects are provided follow-up assistance by the Department of Elderly Affairs, Area Agencies on Aging, and Florida's Memory Disorder clinics.
The vast majority of persons listed in Silver Alerts are recovered through other methods outside the alert or return home on their own.
The number of recoveries credited to the program, however, still outweigh the number of those found dead. Since 2008, 44 Silver Alert subjects have been found dead.
According to the FDLE, less than one Silver Alert goes unresolved every two years on average since 2008.
When asked if Silver Alert reports spiked during certain periods of time, FDLE officials said that the strongest correlation was time of day -- most Silver Alerts are issued between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. on any given day.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has a number of similar programs at the local level, include Project Lifesaver, the Take Me Home program, and Scent Evidence K9 kits.
CCSO spokesman Christopher Hall noted that they rarely issue Silver Alerts, due to the "proactive approach" to monitoring safety for older residents — a major concern for a county where roughly 40 percent of the population is over 65.
"In addition to that, we are fortunate to have an engaged community that reliably provides invaluable tips through social media outlets when a missing person is posted," Hall said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.