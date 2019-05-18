If you’re shopping for back-to-school supplies this year, mark your calendar for the first weekend of August.
That’s about when a tax “holiday” approved by state lawmakers will apply to clothes, backpacks and various school supplies, meaning such items will be exempt from sales taxes when purchased.
The tax-exempt period runs from Aug. 2 to midnight Aug. 6 and is part of a $121 million package that legislators approved in May.
Here’s what’s included in the exemption:
Clothing, shoes, wallets, or bags, including handbags and backpacks (but not briefcases or suitcases) that are $60 or less
School supplies sold for $15 or less, including pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, notebooks, paper, tape, scissors and calculators.
Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories sold for $1,000 or less, including electronic book readers, laptops, desktops, handhelds, tablets or tower computers (but excluding cellphones)
Lawmakers also approved a weeklong hurricane sales tax “holiday” from late May to early June.
That sales tax exemption includes batteries, generators and other disaster preparedness supplies.
