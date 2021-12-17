TALLAHASSEE — A Senate Republican filed a proposal Friday that would set requirements for school boards to take public comments during meetings, including requiring that speakers be allowed to criticize individual board members.
The bill, filed by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, comes amid a turbulent time for school boards, which have faced protests and opposition about issues such as mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill (SB 1300), in part, would require school boards to set aside at least 30 minutes at the beginning of meetings for public comment.
It also would require boards to give individual speakers at least three minutes to address each item on meeting agendas.
In addition, it would allow “speakers to criticize individual district school board members, provided that the speaker maintains orderly conduct and proper decorum.”
The bill also would add the right to be heard at school board meetings to a list of parental rights in state law.
Gruters, who doubles as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, filed the bill for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start Jan. 11.
He also is sponsoring a proposal (SJR 244) that seeks to move to partisan school board elections, after they have been nonpartisan contests for the past two decades.
Shirley Brown, with Sarasota County Schools Board, said its meetings are to do the business of the school board and public comment is supposed to be on agenda items.
“It’s not the place for an argument — it’s one-way communication and not a way to solve differences,” Brown said. “And when did name calling become entrenched in law? The rules for public speaking should be the same as a kindergarten class — be respectful and no name calling.”
Charlotte County Public Schools Board member Bob Segur said he believes the board’s already meet the requirements proposed.
While he did not address the question of home rule directly, Segur suggested the policy represents legislative overreach.
“As we are constitutionally elected officials, I believe school boards are more than capable of conducting meetings without legislative requirements,” he said.
School District of DeSoto County Board member Judy Kirkpatrick said, except for allowing abusive behavior, the DeSoto board meets all the requirements of a proposed law. They have no real time limits. Only a few people show up at its meetings, even during the debate on masks during the early days of COVID.
Neither DeSoto nor Charlotte counties mandated masks.
“We want to give fair allowances to everyone,” Kirkpatrick said.
But there would be limits if someone were to verbally attack a board member, she said.
“We would probably take action ... We don’t have those issues.”
In the small rural county, many families have lived locally for years or generations, she said, and they have never become aggressive with the board.
“They might not agree all the time but they’re reasonable,” she said.
With a hint of humor, she said critical statements don’t necessarily take place during School Board meetings.
“They can do that at the grocery store.”
Charlotte County Public Schools Board Vice Chair Kim Amontree responded with a quote that the chair reads at the start of every meeting.
“Citizen input is vital to the improvement of our school district. Most times your remarks may be listened to without comment from the board members or superintendent. This does not mean it is listened to with any less intensity or concern. Where appropriate, the School Board, superintendent and staff will investigate your comments and report to you with an answer. We thank you for taking the time and having the concern to make our district better. Comments shall be limited to 3 minutes, unless extended or shortened by the chairman.”
Sarasota County Schools Board member Tom Edwards dislikes the proposal.
“Another Tallahassee overreach to prevent local rule,” Board member Tom Edwards said. “Perhaps the senator would like to gavel us in and gavel us out, too.”
Sarasota County Schools Board member Bridget Ziegler said in a statement that she has seen alarming attempts by local school boards to limit the public’s ability to petition their government.
“This is a unique and constitutional right that must be protected,” Ziegler said. “As elected school board members, we serve at the will of the people to represent them through the business of the board. This cannot be done if the public is restricted, intimidated or silenced.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.