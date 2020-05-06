ENGLEWOOD — Debbie Formolo's signs for heroes started as a tribute to first responders and a fundraiser thanking them.
For weeks, the Overbrook Gardens resident spent her days delivering yard signs to Englewood homes and businesses where frontline workers live and work. She put some up at Charlotte County EMS Station 13 and some more at the Heritage Oaks senior living facility.
On April 9, she unveiled “A Hero Lives Here” signs. Now she's planning to join Englewood Chamber of Commerce's Englewood Salutes program in partnership for Nurses Week, which begins Monday.
The chamber is celebrating Englewood Salutes Nurses/Hospital week with a “carpool parade” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Englewood Community Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. The public is invited to bring balloons, signs and cards.
Following the parade, Formolo and other supporters will cheer on as a Lighthouse Grill food truck gives pre-packaged lunches to hospital staff.
Formolo is selling the hero signs for a $10 donation with a portion ($4) going toward buying the lunches for frontline workers.
"It cost $6 per sign, so I can donate the rest to help with the fundraiser," she said. "We would like to sell as many signs and see them in yards all over the area."
Formolo said her husband, Todd, is the inspiration for creating the signs. About 100 have already been delivered.
"My husband is a retired detective lieutenant and fire lieutenant and now runs an assisted living facility," she said. "I see how stressful it is on our first responders, healthcare and grocery store workers — and the list goes on — that I wanted to show appreciation for all those who are working to keep us and those we love safe."
While riding her bike during the quarantine, Formolo saw handmade and professionally made signs.
"I wanted to start an initiative as a simple gesture thanking our local heroes who save lives daily," she said. "Since my design skills are lacking, I found the clip art free on the internet and came up with the design."
She ordered 75 signs as a "thank you" to the community. Then she reached out to Kim Parks, membership director at the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, and Brian Faro and Amber Craft of of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate.
"Amber's husband, Bob, was one of the first signs I placed, and the Crafts have been a tremendous help," Formolo said.
Formolo is taking orders on the A Hero Lives Here Facebook page and donations through PayPal or Venmo. Signs can be delivered or picked up.
"If we can’t deliver the directly, we can arrange to have a sign picked up," she said. "It's been an overwhelming success so far."
Anyone interested in participating in the parade at Englewood Community Hospital should begin lining up at 11 a.m. Donations can also be made through EnglewoodSalutes.Com.
