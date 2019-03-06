NORTH PORT — Dedicated followers of fashion in Lazy River Village were treated to food, music and the latest styles in dress and sports clothing as LRV’s Activities Team put on a first-class fashion show Feb. 24.
More than 110 haute couture lovers bought tickets to enjoy a Parmesan chicken lunch with apple pie dessert and appraise formal and casual outfits provided by TJ Maxx and modeled by some of Lazy River’s own fashionistas.
Organized by Dawn Abbruzzese, Carole Beaudoin, Sheryl Childers and Janet Gray, and ably emceed by Elaine Wells, the event featured preliminary music by Wayne Anderson, Jim Canaday and Dave Sawyer (aka The Subset) while Jan Campbell provided themed piano accompaniment for the show itself.
In charge of the kitchen were Dawn, Carole Beaudoin, Kathy Wolcott, Sharon Oaks and her daughter, Michelle. Sharon and Michelle also provided a beautiful gift basket for a door prize, which was won by Donna Harrod, while Connie Bromley won a TJ Maxx gift certificate.
Manning the serving carts to make sure lunch was served hot were Paul Gunnels, Paul Beaudoin, Rich Donelson, Ron Camp Jack Gardner, Don Gardner, Oren Masters, Bob Jones, Bruce Basch and Roy Auvil.
Many other volunteers contributed to the successful event.
All proceeds from the ticket sales go to the Activities committee — known has the A-Team — for supplies and to fund new activities within LRV.
“It was a wonderful event – the best fashion show Lazy River has held – well-attended, professionally presented and very entertaining,” said organizer Sheryl Childers. “We are very lucky to have the support of so many residents and volunteers for our A-Team events and activities.”
