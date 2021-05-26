ENGLEWOOD — Cool eastern breezes blew at Snook’s Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar on Lemon Bay’s shore recently, as Leadership Englewood class members and supporters danced, sang and had a fine evening.
White Claw and beer flowed and Smudge Kitten belted out classic AC/DC and other rock tunes at the fundraiser.
“This is something we put together in a week — and we are so grateful people came out to support our class,” said Maria Cummings, Suncoast Central Realty Realtor and current class member.
“People loved the Jell-O shots I made to sell. I’m glad some people were exposed to Snook’s for the first time. It’s great to support smaller Englewood Chamber businesses.”
As the celebrity bartender, Kendra Porter of Porter Construction, a Leadership alum, brought in lots of money and tips for the class.
“I love that they asked me, and I love these people,” Porter said.
Leadership Englewood is sponsored by the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. It’s designed to expose local leaders to identify opportunities and needs in the community. They have a legacy project to raise money to help meet needs they discover during the course of their class.
This year, the focus was primarily on food, homeless and foster care needs. Money raised at the event will go to Englewood Meals on Wheels, Jesus Loves You Ministry, St. David’s Jubilee Food Pantry, YMCA camp, Solve Maternity Home, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary and the Twig in Venice, which serves foster families in South County.
Volunteer Katrina Towns, a broker associate at Paradise Exclusive Real Estate in Englewood, was dressed as a bumble bee while selling raffle tickets at Snook’s. She spent time educating people about why she was in a yellow-and-black costume with bee antennas bouncing from her head.
“I’m promoting World Bee Day,” she said. “If the bees die, we die. They are imperative to our ecosystem.”
The next big event for the leadership group is Havana Nights, set for 5-9 p.m. June 26 at the Hills, 100 Rotonda Circle. It’s $50 per person, which includes a three-course dinner and two regular drink tickets.
Top prizes include a Yeti cooler and a day-long boat rental.
“We will have a cigar roller, spirits, music and dancing, games, silent auction and raffles,” class member Rachel Dion said. “Sponsorship levels are still available.”
For more information, email leadershipenglewood21@gmail.com.
