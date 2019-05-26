Join the Leadership North Port Class of 2019 for a Time Travelers Reunion Decades Night! Come dressed in your favorite decade and travel back or forward in time for a night of FUN! Everyone can start rockin' to the 60s with a general access ticket, from there you can swing through the decades. The fun doesn't stop there though. Get a totally awesome 90s All Access VIP Pass to be able to flow to the VIP Area where you can party the night away at Loveland Center Venice Campus, located at 157 S. Havana Road in Venice, on June 22 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Proceeds from this event go to support the Imagine School in North Port and the Loveland Center North Port Campus. The cost to attend, includes food, drinks and entertainment, is $75 per person or $125 per person for a VIP ticket. If you are interested in being a sponsor for the Time Travelers Reunion, please call Amy at 941-586-8126.
Chamber Orientation
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding an orientation tomorrow, May 29, at 8:30 a.m. in the Community Room on the second floor at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, located at 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port. The orientation is designed to provide information on the benefits and opportunities that comes with a Chamber membership to new Chamber members, current Chamber members and prospective Chamber members. Chamber benefits and opportunities are offered to help businesses and organizations promote their products and services to the community and help their business or organization grow and succeed. Immediately following the Orientation, the Chamber will conduct a website training from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. to teach Chamber members how to make the most use out of the various opportunities on the Chamber website to promote and market their business or organization. Chamber orientations and website trainings are free and open to all Chamber members and to the public. It is requested that you register in advance so that proper arrangements can be made. Donuts, coffee and water will be provided.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies
The Chamber will be conducting two Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies this week.
Evolve Chiropractic, located at 1219 N. Sumter Boulevard in North Port, on Wednesday, May 29 at 5 p.m.
Evolve Chiropractic will be hosting an Open House from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Join us as we welcome Evolve Chiropractic to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and to the City of North Port. Food, beverages and raffle prizes will be provided. Evolve Chiropractic will be conducting events to generate funds to provide scholarships for youth to attend the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp.
Sleep Inn & Suites Port Charlotte, located at 806 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, Friday, May 31 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Join us in celebrating our Ribbon Cutting for our newly renovated hotel. This will be a Multi-Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. Food and drinks will be provided. In lieu of raffle gifts, it is being requested that attendees bring items to be donated to Backpack Kidz and Backpack Angels. Sleep Inn & Suites will be giving away an overnight stay in a Jacuzzi Suite.
Lunch & Learn Workshop - Google
Having good information and reliable data about your customers can keep your business growing. Pamela Starr, a speaker for the Grow with Google program, will show us free tools to collect and interpret information about how our customers interact with our business online. Learn to identify online strategies to achieve business goals and find out who your most valuable website visitors are and how to reach them. All at no cost to the business owner. Armed with this information you can make informed decisions about your online marketing strategy. The workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Suncoast Technical College, located at 4445 Career Lane in North Port. Please note the new location for this workshop.
North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of North Port, Toastmasters International of North Port and Port Charlotte SCORE. Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor the City of North Port.
To register and guarantee yourself a seat for this Google Workshop, please register in advance on our website at www.northportareachamber.com
North Port Map Advertising
This is the last week for Chamber businesses and non-Chamber businesses to order and purchase advertising opportunities in the 2019 North Port Maps. These maps are very popular and the Chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2019. Businesses interested in purchasing an ad in the 2019 North Port Map must order and make payment no later than Friday, May 31, 2019. The cost and size of ads are listed below:
- Map-side business card size ad - $175 (3-3/8” x 2”)
- Back-side business card size ad - $100 (Chamber Members) - (3-3/8” x 2”)
- Back-side business card size ad - $175 (Non-Chamber businesses) - (3-3/8” x 2”)
- Front panel, map-side display ad - $300 (3-1/2” x 4”) (Sold Out)
- Back panel display ad - $150 (3-1/2” x 4”)
- Back-side panel ad - $400 (3-1/2” x 9”)
- Back cover panel ad - $800 (3-1/2” x 9”) (Sold Out)
Summer “BILL”board Campaign
The Chamber’s Summer “BILL”board Campaign is starting off to a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the Chamber Partners that are participating in this promotion. Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various Chamber Business Partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this Campaign. This program is free to all Chamber businesses and dates are still available. I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: Murdock Stones, Inc., Charlotte Players, Inc., Charlotte County Safe &
Lock Locksmiths and Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
New Chamber Member
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome Amelia’s Events as a new Chamber Member.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the Executive Director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-
564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
