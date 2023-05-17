Learn about freezers and food in a storm

A packed freezer will stay cool longer after a power outage. Also, consider filling empty, plastic bottles with water and freezing them. That also will help keep a freezer cool.

 Shutterstock

During a hurricane emergency, leave the refrigerator and freezer plugged in and turn them up to the coldest setting, as they can maintain food-preserving temperatures for up to two days after power has been lost.

Open the refrigerator and freezer only when necessary, to maintain food preserving temperatures for as long as possible.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments