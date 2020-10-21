VENICE GARDENS — Blue Lotus Meditation Center is hosting beginner classes in drumming taught by Linda Marie Macchia.

The first of the classes will be at 11 a.m., Oct. 26 at the center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., in Venice Gardens.

For more information, call 815-451-2897, 815-451-2865 or visit blbmc.org

