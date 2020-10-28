How many jigsaw puzzles can a person do?
As the pandemic continues, people are seeking new ways to fill the time spent in quarantine.
Given the popularity of drum circles in this area, learning to drum can provide a respite from books, puzzles and television.
Linda Marie Macchia teaches drumming “under the oak tree” at the Blue Lotus Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., in South Venice, on Tuesdays.
“The weather is getting nice now and if it rains we can move under the carport on the side of the building,” she said. “Or we might move inside the building. There is plenty of room in there for social distancing.”
The instructor has been teaching for about six years but she started to play the frame drum’s Irish cousin, called a Bodhran.
“People bring them back from Ireland and hang them on their walls,” she said. “Take them off the wall, dust it off and learn to play it.”
The frame drum she plays these days is basically the Bodhran’s cousin. Searching for frame drums on the internet quickly reveals that this type of drum is found all around the world in a variety of countries and cultures.
“Frame drums were played chiefly by women in the ancient Middle East, Greece and Rome and reached medieval Europe through Islamic culture,” Macchia said. “As women discover their history, and the importance they once held in Matriarchal times, the frame drum has seen a resurgence in popularity. I will be teaching the Tar, which is an Arabic drum commonly played in the Middle East and North Africa.”
This four-week beginner series begins with a 90-minute workshop on the basics, followed by three one-hour sessions of rhythms for meditation, procession and performance.
“We’ll be learning lap-style, and all the strokes and their connection to earth, water, fire and air,” she said.
Macchia has been playing and teaching the tar frame drum for six years. She combines studies from her teachers: Layne Redmond, Glen Valez, Inanna and River Gueguerian to create a well-rounded program that is expected to have students playing and loving this drum within the four-week class series at Blue Lotus.
Students will learn the basic strokes and rhythmic structure of the drum. Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be observed.
Classes will be weekly from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays under the oak tree in front of Blue Lotus Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., in Venice.
The cost is $60 via PayPal.me/DanceEtc. Note the class and location when you make your payment.
For more information, contact Macchia via email to DrumEnglewood@gmail.com or by phone to 941-406-6888
