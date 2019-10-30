BILAL HUSSEIN/AP PHOTO

An anti-government protester calms another who was overwhelmed with tears after Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced he is submitting his resignation, meeting one of the protesters’ main demands, in front of the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. The protests have been on the streets for 13 days, calling for the government to resign and accusing longtime politicians of corruption.