MANASOTA KEY — The Manasota Beach Club has set its 34th annual lecture series — with this one focusing on the impact of Hurricane Ian to the region.
“While the lecture series has always focused on area ecological and historical/preservation issues, this year we felt obligated to discuss the impact of the hurricane,” owner and manager Sidney “Buffy” Crampton stated in a news release.
According to the news release, the speakers were set for 2023 prior to the Category 4 hurricane that wrecked large swathes of Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Following the storm, they asked their upcoming speakers to discuss how Hurricane Ian "impacted their subject area."
Larry Kruckman is a co-organizer of the speakers.
The Manasota Beach Club is a 20-acre resort on Manasota Key originally opened in the 1960s by Crampton's parents. The Monday lecture series is a way the family continues to play a role in public service, the news release states.
The lecture series begins Jan. 9.
On Jan. 9, Crampton will speak and host preservationist Steve Avdakov and engineer Charles Jordan with the lecture: “Coastal storm resiliency: Manasota Beach Club’s past, present and future.” It will include a walkabout tour.
On Jan. 16, Florida Gulf Coast University biology Professor Nora Demers will discuss “Gulf Coast water quality issues and the Impact of Ian."
On Jan. 30, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission marine biologist Meghan Sutton will discuss “Mammal Rescue and Research in Southwest Florida.”
On Feb. 6, Rachael Kangas, Florida Bureau of Archeology Research, will explore offshore underwater sites and the impact of hurricane.
On Feb. 13, Eckerd College biology professors Jeff Goessling and Sarah Duncan will discuss “Manasota Key Gopher Tortoise Survey and Storm Impact.”
On Feb. 20, Englewood Water District's Roy Burroughs will discuss development along with natural disasters impact on the area's water resources.
On Feb. 27, Venice Gondolier Our Town Editor Kim Cool will discuss storm damage and response in Venice.
On April 3, Jennifer Heckert, Director, Charlotte Harbor Natural Estuary Partnership, will speak on “The Impact of Hurricane Ian on Charlotte Harbor.”
On April 17, New College of Florida anthropology Professor Erin Dean will discuss “Exploring coastal resilience through oral history.”
On April 24, U.S. Coast Guard Master Capt. Jack Sanzalone, who writes a column in Waterline, discusses “Lessons learned: Gulf Coast Boating and Water Quality.”
Each lecture runs from noon-1:30 p.m. at Manasota Beach Club, 7660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. It takes place outside with social distancing. The cost is $30 along with taxes and gratuity for the lunch buffet, the news release notes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.