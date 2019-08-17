They are rockin' and rollin' at the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School.
The Venice Institute of Performing Arts has begun what it hopes will be the first of an annual series of performances featuring the legends of rock 'n' roll.
Given the average age of Venice residents is somewhere between 67 and 68, this planned journey down memory lane could become more than just a "stroll."
Continuing through November, the inaugural series features a line-up of some of the top tribute bands touring today to honor the years when "Rock 'n' Roll" ruled, especially in cities like Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
If a group didn't make it onto those cities' high-powered radio stations, its chances for stardom were slim.
Get your tickets now for the end of the month when Majesty of Rock, "The Ultimate Journey Tribute" group will perform at VPAC at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets are $27-$56 per person.
According to a release announcing the concert, "lead singer John D'Agostino aces Steve Perry's golden voice, capturing his power, range, and tone."
A week later, prepare to rock to the music of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as performed by "The Boss Project" in honor of Springsteen's nickname.
Think "Born to Run," "Working on a Dream," "Glory Days," and "Hungry Heart," which are likely to rock the stage at the VPAC beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday Sept. 7. Tickets at $27-$56.
Nightbird, featuring Angela Chang performing Stevie Nicks' music with a seven-piece band, will take over the stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Tickets are $27-$56,
Developing concurrently with rock music from the 1950s and '60s were the "Motown Sound" and "Soul" music performed by such greats as Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson.
Prepare to enjoy some soul music on Oct. 4, with Cruising Steady, as it brings the music and friendship of Franklin and Robinson. Starring Patrick Covington ("The Color Purple") and Motown performer Jesse Nager, Cruising Steady will feature music from the careers of those two great Motown/Soul performers. They will tell the story as they perform many of the hits attributed to those two iconic singers. Think "RESPECT" and "Second the Emotion." Tickets are $25-$56. The performance begins at 7 p.m.
Also in October is "A Journey through the Music of the Eagles, featuring The Long Run, considered the premier Eagles tribute band. Based out of Florida, The Long Run has toured all over the United States. Their concert is at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Tickets are $27-$56.
Another big part of the rock era, The Everly Brothers, will be honored by brothers Zachary and Dylan Smed, who perform as The Everly Brothers Experience. The group will be accompanied by their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond. The concert will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Tickets are $27-$56.
Completing the series for this season is Molly Hatchet, just prior to the beginning of a world tour.
"Still starring lead guitarist and vocalist Bobby Ingram, Hatchet made history in the late '70s and '80s with their songs “Flirtin’ with Disaster," “Beatin’ The Odds,” “Devil’s Canyon,” “Gator Country,” “Whiskey Man,” and “Dreams I’ll Never See,” according to a release about this concert. The concert is at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Tickets are $28-$66.
This fall series should get you in the mood for the complete season at VPAC, which also is home to the Venice Symphony, Venice Concert Band and Venice Chorale.
Already on tap for Saturday, Feb. 1, is the rock battle of the century - the infamous rivalry between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, considered the two greatest bands of the rock 'n' roll era. The story will be told through their music in six alternating mini-sets of their greatest hits, "the soundtrack to the lives of millions of people around the world."
At the end of the night, the audience will vote for the winner - The Beatles or The Stones. The show begins at 7 p.m., Feb. 1. Tickets are $28-$66.
The Venice Performing Arts Center is at Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave., Venice, FL 34285. Parking is free although there also is valet parking for many events.
To buy tickets, call the box office at 941-218-3779 or visit 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, inside the VPAC lobby. To order tickets online, visit: Veniceperformingartscenter.com.
The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and one hour before each performance during the summer. During the season, the box office is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour prior to performances.
