American Legion Post 159 will host two special events at the post during January. Proceeds from both events will benefit veterans in need and local charities.
The first event, “The Carpenters Once More,” will be Friday at the post, 1770 E. Venice Ave., in Venice. There will be music from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. Purchase tickets in the club office from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday,
The second event will feature crowd favorite The Goldtones, performing Doo-Wop Oldies from the ’50s and ’60s on Saturday at the post.
The Goldtones perform throughout the state as well as in major theaters, on cruise ships and in residential communities. They continue to challenge themselves to remain their best. Their songs are rehearsed to sound just like the original records. Everyone loves to dance to the oldies, and their shows are interactive with the audiences.
Typical song sets include favorite songs from the ’50s and ’60s such as “Blue Moon,” “Bye-Bye Love,” “In The Still of The Night” and “Run-Around Sue,” as sung by such groups as The Temptations, The Lettermen, Dion and the Belmonts, and The Duprees and Elvis, plus Great Motown and more. Music will be presented from 6-9 p.m. and dinner will be available for purchase from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available weekdays at the office as above.
NO-VEL Post 159 is at 1770 E. Venice Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.