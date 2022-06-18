Bricks and minifigs

Bricks and minifigs are among the items at a new Lego store.

 SUN PHOTO BY NANCY SEMON

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Bricks & Minifigs franchise which sells Lego pieces, kits, and similar products, is finally ready to open, owner Veronica Kosnac Raffone said.

The original plan was to open the store by May 1, but permitting delays pushed back the date to July 16, she said.

The 2,988-square-foot-store is at 1700 Tamiami Trail in the Murdock Plaza mall.

The size allows it to have space for children’s birthday parties and meeting areas for LEGO interest groups and after-school robotics clubs and other events, Raffone said.

“There are a lot of Lego enthusiasts of all ages in Southwest Florida, and they have been meeting in libraries and in each others’ homes.”

“We will have two contestants from Lego Masters in the store,” Raffone said. “Our (Charlotte County) Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony will be that day as well.”


She described her store as being “everything Lego.”

Bricks & Minifigs will buy, sell, and trade Lego pieces in bulk, new and used LEGO sets, and mini figures, hence the “Minifigs” in the name.

The store will also sell Lego accessories and custom items.

“The store will be loaded; we’ll also carry vintage sets from the 1980s,” Raffone said.

Raffone’s daughter, Samantha Marshall, will serve as general manager.

For more information visit bricksandminifigs.com/port-charlotte-fl/ or call (941) 787-2311.

