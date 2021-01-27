ENGLEWOOD — Each February, Englewood takes some time out to celebrate its past.
Organized mostly by historians and librarians, the annual week-long Lemon Bay Fest features activities, displays, events, lectures and readings, and culminates with a Cracker Fair, known for its popular lemon dessert contest.
Of course, this historical year will have to be different.
As they have in the past, the librarians at the Elsie Quirk and Englewood-Charlotte libraries have planned special things for the 19th annual Lemon Bay Fest, set for Feb. 6-13.
Unlike previous years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the events will be virtual and streamed online at bit.ly/LBF2021.
Here are some of the happenings:
• Lemon Bay Fest Photo Display, all week during the festival, at both the Elsie Quirk and Englewood-Charlotte libraries.
• “Lemon Bay Fest Quest” scavenger hunt, all week during the festival. Clue booklets are available at both libraries.
• Memory Garden, all week during the festival, posting favorite Englewood memories on the trees at the Elsie Quirk Library.
• Lemon Bay Lemon “Virtual” Dessert Recipe competition. No baking necessary — submit recipes at either library by Feb. 13.
• Drive-in movie, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, “Cracker: The Last Cowboys of Florida,” at the Dearborn Street Plaza, 300 block of West Dearborn Street.
• Drive-in movie, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, “Patrick Smith’s Florida: A Sense of Place,” at the Dearborn Street Plaza.
The Elsie Quirk Library is part of the Sarasota County Library System, and is at 100 W. Dearborn St. For more information, call 941-861-1200.
The Englewood-Charlotte Library is part of the Charlotte
