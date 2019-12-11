ENGLEWOOD — Over the years, Doris Boham sold hundreds of elf boots. They aren’t made of yarn or silky material. They’re created from $1 bills.
The longtime Lemon Bay Garden Club member sold her Origami-style pointy elf boots at the annual garden tour and holiday sale on Nov. 22-23 at the clubhouse, 480 Yale St., in Englewood.
“I’ve been making these for years and years,” Boham said. “They come two in a package and have a little story attached. I sell them for $5, but as one little girl told me, she said since you get $2 in elf boots, you are really only paying $3 for them.”
In Boham’s elf boot story, the tale goes like this: She is awakened by sleigh bells. She looks out the window and spots Santa’s sleigh. Meanwhile Santa’s elves are inside trimming the Christmas tree. When they are done, they take off their boots, lay down and fall asleep. They oversleep and are awakened by the sound of the bells from Santa’s sleigh. As he approaches to get them, they run out the door without their boots.
“Now I’m sharing a pair with you, for Christmas Spirit the whole year through,” Boham ends her story for each pair she sells.
“I have a lot of fun with these,” she said. “I know they have been bought here and taken back to other countries.”
Elf boots were just one of the many unique handmade items the garden club sold at the fair. It featured Christmas jewelry, plus wreaths made of candy and handmade holiday cards.
Members solicited local businesses and made their own gift baskets which were raffled off.
The garden fair is the major fundraiser of the year for the club. The group gives scholarships, works with local schools and other service groups, does community beautification projects and has plant sale.
The group is always looking for new members. Monthly meetings are the first Monday of each month, October through May.
For more information, email lemonbaygardenclub1@gmail.com or call 941-474-9068.
