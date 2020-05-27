Cut a bit short, the season for the Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St. in Englewood, ended when the pandemic threatened the nation. While they take a break in the summer, members can’t gather and give tours of the property. They still anticipate awarding scholarships to Lemon Bay High School seniors and sponsoring other events in the future. The non-profit group plans to come back strong once it’s OK to meet again.
sun photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.