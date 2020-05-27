Cut a bit short, the season for the Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St. in Englewood, ended when the pandemic threatened the nation. While they take a break in the summer, members can’t gather and give tours of the property. They still anticipate awarding scholarships to Lemon Bay High School seniors and sponsoring other events in the future. The non-profit group plans to come back strong once it’s OK to meet again.

sun photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

